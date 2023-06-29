The Bachelorette preview: Adrian blasts Brayden's 'spring break' energy

Brayden got the First Impression Rose, but Adrian thinks he's here for the Wrong Reasons™.

Though everyone wants to get the First Impression Rose on The Bachelorette, the honor also comes with a giant target on your back (as reality TV contestants like to say).

In Monday's season premiere, Charity surprised everyone by giving Brayden, the 24-year-old travel nurse/Clark Kent lookalike, the FIR even though her brother, Nehemiah, told her Brayden was cocky. In this exclusive preview of next week's episode, everyone continues to be annoyed by Brayden's presence — especially Adrian.

During a group date with Brayden, Caleb A., Kaleb K., and Adrian, conversation turns to the rose on the table. "If I don't get it right now," muses Brayden, "what does that mean to go from having the First Impression Rose to not being on a one-on-one date? It's hard for me." Naturally, this irritates everyone, and Adrian is still fuming when he heads off for his solo chat with Charity.

"You can kind of tell, like, those people that are really serious," says Adrian. "I know I'm here for the right reasons." During his chat with Charity, Adrian complains to her about the guys "who are here playing games, like spring break, just having a blast." He doesn't name names — yet — but even so, the Bachelorette is not pleased. Watch the full preview above.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

