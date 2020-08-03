With rumors currently circulating about a major shake-up on Clare's season of The Bachelorette, we posit some other conspiracy theories about her "journey." Warning: Spoilers ahead!

What is going on with The Bachelorette?

First, an answer to the question in the headline: Who the hell knows? Over the weekend, rose lovers, a Reddit user posted this bombshell about Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, which is (allegedly) filming now, (possibly) at a resort hotel in Palm Springs:

Around the same time, rumors started circulating that Clare was actually refusing to film any more Bachelorette dates because she had fallen in "love" with a 31-year-old contestant named Dale Moss.

In a totally not-shocking turn of events, ABC has no comment on any of these rumors... which could mean that they're true, but it could also mean that something even weirder is going on here. After all, this is 2020, folks.

So if the Tayshia-replaces-Clare narrative is just a red herring leaked by production to throw Bachelor Nation off, what might the real story be? Using my vast wealth of (useless) Bachelor and Bachelorette knowledge, I've devised three more conspiracy theories about what's might be going on with Clare's "journey":

Conspiracy theory No. 1: Clare did fall in love... but not with one of the contestants.

Conspiracy theory No. 2: There was a breach in the Bachelorette bubble

Though ABC and Warner Bros., which produces the Bachelor franchise, have not confirmed details about production on Clare's season, it's reportedly taking place at the La Quinta resort in Palm Springs, Calif., and there are vigorous safety procedures in place to keep the cast and crew healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic. But what if someone from the outside managed to infiltrate the so-called "Bachelorette bubble"? Say, for example, that six-time (!!!) contestant Chris Bukowski decided to go for his seventh appearance on the Bachelor franchise and snuck into La Quinta via, like, a laundry delivery truck? The whole production would have to shut down temporarily while everyone was re-tested for coronavirus, and Clare and her men would have to re-quarantine for two weeks to ensure no one was infected.

Conspiracy theory No. 3: Our reality... isn't.

INT. MIAMI BUNGALOW — MORNING

Clare Crawley, 38, wakes up in her California King bed. She sits up and looks around... the bed is empty. Confused, she walks toward the bathroom, toward the sound of water running. She opens the door to find... JUAN PABLO GALAVIS, her husband, in the shower.

In other words, rose lovers, what if — and go with me here — Juan Pablo actually gave Clare his final rose in 2014, and they've been married ever since? Could it be that everything that came after was just a dream Clare had, and we — like the staff of St. Elsewhere — are just figments of another person's imagination? Discuss.

Whatever's really going on, the rumors are going to continue to swirl until later this year, when ABC starts rolling out its 2020 season.

