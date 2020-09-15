"Congratulations, you've just blown up The Bachelorette," host Chris Harrison tells Clare Crawley.

Remember when ABC pretended that spoilers for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette didn't exist? Not anymore, rose lovers. In the latest promo for the new season of The Bachelorette — featuring the first footage of Clare Crawley and her suitors — ABC and producers are openly hinting at the worst kept secret in Bachelor Nation: Clare falls in "love" early in the season and cuts her "journey" short.

The 30-second spot, which dropped Monday night during the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars, goes all in on teasing the rumors via terrible puns: "You want Clare-ity," booms the announcer. "You want us to Clare-ify." Meanwhile, we see Clare telling some unnamed contestant, "I'm so falling in love with you." Perhaps she's speaking to this handsome and blindfolded gentleman, who may or may not be Dale Moss?

Of course, the promo also teases some early "drama," including Clare telling an obnoxious contestant to "get outta here," and having an intense conversation with host/America's relationship therapist Chris Harrison.

What could Harrison possibly mean by "blown up The Bachelorette," rose lovers??? Is it possible he's referring to the (not-yet-officially-confirmed) fact that Clare leaves and is replaced by Tayshia Adams midseason? I guess we'll have to wait until Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC to find out. See you then, friends!

