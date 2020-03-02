ABC announces new star of The Bachelorette

Image zoom (Paul Hebert/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) Paul Hebert/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

It looks like producers of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have pulled another Arie, rose lovers! Just as ABC surprised Bachelor Nation in 2017 by announcing 35-year-old Arie Luyendyk, Jr. — a guy who had not appeared on any Bachelor-related show for 5 years — as the Bachelor, this morning the network delivered another surprise: Clare Crawley, 38, is the new Bachelorette.

Clare is well known to longtime fans of the franchise: She first appeared in season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014, where she was very memorably dumped by truly terrible Bachelor Juan Pablo in the finale. The next year, Clare appeared in the series premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, where the show promptly humiliated her by editing a scene to make it look like she was carrying on a hysterical conversation with... a raccoon. Watch:

Clare returned to Paradise the following season, but she didn't find TV "love" until 2018, when she appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games. Though she left the show single, an off-screen romance blossomed with Canadian contestant Benoit Beausejour-Savard, and they were engaged on the World Tells All reunion special. Watch:

The couple split two months later, leaving Clare once again eligible to find a husband on national television.

At 38 years old, Clare is the oldest Bachelorette in the show's 17-year history. (The oldest-ever Bachelor was 40-year-old Byron Velvick, star of season 6.) Though she's an unexpected choice for Bachelorette, it's nice to see the show pick someone who is actually old enough to get married. It's also confirmation that producers know there aren't many (if any?) true Bachelorette candidates on this season of The Bachelor. Hannah Ann, 23, is basically a child, and we've already seen Kelsey cry enough for 100 lifetimes. As for Madison? LOL, like the producers would want a Bachelorette who is saving herself for marriage.

So what say you, rose lovers? Does this surprise pick delight or annoy you? Were you hoping for someone from Peter's season? Post your thoughts below!

