"Although sometimes being kind is great, you gotta lay down the law and protect yourself."

Bachelorette Charity Lawson on sending Brayden home: 'I was definitely way too gracious with him'

This week on The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson conquered her fear of heights, tested her suitors' survival skills, and had to kick Brayden out — twice. EW asked the Bachelorette to share her thoughts via email about this very eventful leg of her "journey" to find "love."

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First, a two-part bungee jumping date question. It looked terrifying, and it's very impressive that you ended up jumping twice. How long did you and Dotun have to stand there and psych yourself up to jump the first time? And as someone who told herself she would never bungee jump, why was this the activity you wanted to do on the date?

CHARITY LAWSON: In all honesty, the date moved pretty quickly. From us realizing we were bungee jumping to actually going through with it, there was not a lot of time in between. We looked at each other the whole time. I personally refused to look down otherwise I would've thrown up or fainted. Dotun has an incredible calming energy about him that made me feel so protected and at ease in that moment despite how terrified I was. We were in the wilderness, surrounded by beautiful scenery, and this was a date to challenge myself and step out of my comfort zone. Because of how Dotun made me feel, I knew he would be the perfect one to conquer my biggest fear with. I didn't even know at the time he also was afraid of heights, so I'm glad we got to do that together!

Bachelorette grab Dotun and Charity take a leap of faith on 'The Bachelorette' | Credit: ABC

On the group date, your scout guides, Brinley, Kate, and Aria, were tough on the guys, and they were not going to let just anyone get extra time with you. What did you learn from their no-nonsense approach?

The scouts were definitely about their business on the group date. I appreciated having them there to help and have some extra eyes on the guys. Seeing how tough they were and protective over me was so cute, but I also took away a whole lot from that group date. Although sometimes being kind is great, you gotta lay down the law and protect yourself.

The night before your one-on-one date with Xavier, Brayden left pretty abruptly after a tough conversation with you. How did that affect your mindset going into the one-on-one date, and how did you ultimately stop yourself from getting in your head too much on that date?

At that point, after everything that had transpired with Brayden, I was just glad that it was a closed chapter. Truth be told, I was definitely way too gracious with him, but knowing I didn't have full context or see everything is what I can rest on. I did what was best for me at the time, with all that I knew. Knowing I had a date with Xavier, I was able to just focus completely on Xavier, and give 100 percent of myself to that date.

Bachelorette GIF When I say that I *screamed* | Credit: ABC

Of course, Brayden came back later — and it was pretty clear by that point that you were over his shenanigans. In fact, I legitimately screamed with joy when he said "It's nothing that you did," and you replied, "Oh, I know it wasn't me." What was going through your mind at that moment?

Nothing at that moment was going to change anything. Luckily he didn't ask for another chance, but I was so curious to see what on earth he could possibly have to say. I didn't care, because the choice and decision was made.

Charity and her guys from The Bachelorette Charity and her guys on the 'Barbie'-themed date | Credit: ABC

Finally, your style so far this season has been flawless. What is your favorite look that we've seen you wear so far?

I would have to say I loved the pantsuit moment in this episode, but also the Barbie group date outfit. I love a pretty in pink moment!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: