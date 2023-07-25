"I had to confront my feelings," the Bachelorette tells EW.

Bachelorette Charity Lawson was 'completely caught off guard' by Sean's visit to her room

This week on The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson and her remaining six men headed to New Orleans, where she had a tough time choosing which four would head on to hometowns. EW asked the Bachelorette to share her thoughts via email about that two-on-one date in the bayou, her "fun run" with Dotun, and Sean's surprise visit to her hotel room.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: When you met the guys in New Orleans, Aaron was really hoping he'd get the one-on-one date because he's lived there before. As excited as you were to take Joey on the date, how hard was it to ask him to join you while Aaron and all of the other disappointed guys were right there watching?

CHARITY LAWSON: In the moment, getting to New Orleans, I was extremely happy to see all the guys for the first time. I obviously knew that I was taking Joey on that one-on-one date, but it wasn't easy seeing the disappointment on some guys' faces when I extended the invitation for Joey. Nonetheless, I was excited for my time with Joey, and knew I would get some time with the rest of the guys later.

From an outsider's perspective, it seemed like you and Sean had more momentum on the two-on-one date. (Even Captain Tom thought so!) But at the end of the date, you weren't ready to make a decision. Why do you think you needed more time, and what were you hoping to learn about Sean and Tanner in that time?

Although the episode favors more momentum with Sean, I personally felt like I had a good time with Tanner as well, which is what made it hard. I knew what next week held, which was hometowns, so at the point of not having a lot of time, it definitely felt like we were all playing catch up. I wanted to explore past relationships, family dynamics, and where they were with everything within the journey.

Tanner, Charity, and Sean on 'The Bachelorette' Tanner, Charity, and Sean on 'The Bachelorette' | Credit: ABC

Congrats on finishing the Crescent City Classic with Dotun! How much actual running did you guys do, and prior to this date, what was the longest you'd ever run?

At the beginning of the date, I emphasized that it was a FUN run, so definitely my focal point was on having more fun with Dotun than running, and he was on the same page. We did run some, but mainly walked/jogged most of the way. It didn't even feel as long as it was because we were just having the best time. It felt very natural and right for us. I don't run, but in high school and college I did do a few 5ks.

What was going through your mind when Sean came to your room prior to the group date and said he needed an answer?

I was not expecting to see Sean that day, so when he came to my room, I was completely caught off guard. I didn't know if he just wanted time or what, but when I realized he essentially was looking for reassurance at that moment, I had to confront my feelings of where I was really at with everything, and that led to an emotional exit between us.

The Bachelorette Charity and Sean on 'The Bachelorette' | Credit: ABC

Finally, we don't normally see people eat on this show, so it was nice to see you and the guys enjoying some classic New Orleans cuisine. What was your favorite thing that you ate while in the Big Easy?

Being in New Orleans was great, but I mean, when it comes to the food, it is like no other. I am beyond obsessed with their chargrilled oysters. Dotun and I got to enjoy those along our run, and that was my first time having chargrilled oysters. It's giving top 5 favorite meals ever for me.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: