This week on The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson headed to Fiji with her final three men for overnight dates. EW asked the Bachelorette to share her thoughts via email about her infuriating pre-Fantasy Suites dinner with Xavier, her concerns about Joey's authenticity after hometowns, and Aaron's surprise return.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First and foremost, bravo (times 100) for how you handled that very difficult and frustrating conversation with Xavier. Thinking back on your time with him now, why do you think he waited so long to tell you about his past infidelity?

CHARITY LAWSON: It was very important that in that moment I maintained and displayed emotional regulation and effective communication. Despite how many emotions I was experiencing, I was extremely proud of myself for how I remained in the moment with that challenging conversation. I have asked myself that question [about why he waited so long to reveal his infidelity], and the only thing I could come up with was the simple fact that it isn't a glamorous thing to talk about. In no way am I making excuses; I thought it was poor [decision-making] that he waited that long, but I wonder if it was something he went back and forth with on whether or not he wanted to talk about it openly on air. I am disappointed in the conversation, but am glad he didn't keep it from me until any later.

You went into your date with Joey with some concerns about whether he was being his genuine self. How did you feel about your conversations with Joey on this date, and what ultimately helped convince you that he was being authentic?

Coming into this date with Joey, I was nervous. I didn't know what I was going to get from him, and it was on my mind for a good portion of the date until I got the opportunity to talk about it with him. In the moment, he explained what his uncle meant I think as best as he could or how he interpreted it to be, but again I remained open to actions and what I felt, and the remainder of the night allowed me to see a more real, vulnerable side of Joey.

I'm obsessed with the fact that Dotun didn't know people got engaged at the end of The Bachelorette. He is so pure. Please tell us everything you were thinking when he told you that, and was there more to that conversation that we didn't hear? (Like, what did he actually think happened at the end of the show?)

The moment Dotun shared that information with me, no part of me was nervous or hesitant that he didn't know or understand that. It showed his innocence in all of this, and for me, that translated well. I was immediately thinking there are no outside pressures, he is truly here on his own accord for me. He really just expressed to me how he got to the understanding of an engagement and what that meant for him. He definitely thought that the show ended with two people just being in love and going on about their lives. It really was a really beautiful and wholesome conversation.

Just when you thought things were calming down and you were moving ahead with your final two guys, Aaron arrived in Fiji hoping to win you back. Describe the mixture of emotions that you were feeling when you first saw him, and how hard was it to decide what to do next?

Just when I thought it's never a Bachelorette season with some sort of plot twist happening! You see it all over my face, PURE shock. I mean for a second, I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me. I was surprised, confused, overwhelmed because I just did not know why he was there. I did have to take a moment to collect and process myself in order to best decide what to do next.

In the aftermath of sending Xavier home, you delivered one of the best sound bites in Bachelorette history: "This isn't Build-A-Man workshop." This is actually a great business idea; people could bring their busted men in and have experts tune them up and transform them into functioning romantic partners. How about we write up a proposal and look for investors?

I stand by that saying to this day. This is not, and will never be, a Build-A-Man workshop over here. I am not your therapist, but I can absolutely make referrals out. However, I like where your head is at, so perhaps we will look into this. Stay tuned everyone, stay tuned.

