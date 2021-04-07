ABC sets premiere dates for Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette

ABC announced today that Paradise will premiere Monday, August 16 at 8 p.m. No word yet whether the show will film in Mexico as per usual, or if Chris Harrison will return as host. Season seven of Paradise will be preceded by season 17 of The Bachelorette starring Katie Thurston , which will premiere on Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. The season will be hosted by former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe .

Along with the important Bachelor Nation news, ABC released premiere dates for 12 other summer series, including three new unscripted shows. The Celebrity Dating Game, hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, premieres Monday, June 14, and features "a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love." On Thursday, June 17, the network will debut When Nature Calls, which sounds sort of like Earth's Funniest Animal Videos: "Based a BBC Studios comedy format, the show will surprise and delight viewers with what comes out of the mouths of majestic beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more within captivating, beautiful footage from all over the world." Finally, The Ultimate Surfer, a reality competition in which "some of the world's greatest up-and-coming surfers to train and live together as they battle it out at the World Surf League's (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California," arrives on Monday, August 16.