ABC sets premiere dates for Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette
Summer staples Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette will join three new unscripted shows on ABC's schedule.
Good news, everybody! Bachelor in Paradise has a premiere date, which means summer is officially allowed to happen.
ABC announced today that Paradise will premiere Monday, August 16 at 8 p.m. No word yet whether the show will film in Mexico as per usual, or if Chris Harrison will return as host. Season seven of Paradise will be preceded by season 17 of The Bachelorette starring Katie Thurston, which will premiere on Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. The season will be hosted by former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.
Along with the important Bachelor Nation news, ABC released premiere dates for 12 other summer series, including three new unscripted shows. The Celebrity Dating Game, hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, premieres Monday, June 14, and features "a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love." On Thursday, June 17, the network will debut When Nature Calls, which sounds sort of like Earth's Funniest Animal Videos: "Based a BBC Studios comedy format, the show will surprise and delight viewers with what comes out of the mouths of majestic beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more within captivating, beautiful footage from all over the world." Finally, The Ultimate Surfer, a reality competition in which "some of the world's greatest up-and-coming surfers to train and live together as they battle it out at the World Surf League's (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California," arrives on Monday, August 16.
Check out ABC's full summer series schedule below:
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
8:00-9:01 p.m. Emergency Call
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
8:00-9:00 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud
9:00-10:00 p.m. The Chase
10:00-11:00 p.m. To Tell the Truth
MONDAY, JUNE 7
8:00-10:00 p.m. The Bachelorette
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
8:00-9:00 p.m. Press Your Luck
9:00-10:00 p.m. The $100,000 Pyramid
10:00-11:00 p.m. Card Sharks
MONDAY, JUNE 14
10:00-11:00 p.m. The Celebrity Dating Game (series premiere)
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
8:00-9:00 p.m. When Nature Calls (series premiere)
9:00-10:00 p.m. Holey Moley 3D in 2D
10:00-11:00 p.m. The Hustler
MONDAY, AUG. 16
8:00-10:00 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise
10:00-11:00 p.m. The Ultimate Surfer (series premiere)
