Well, rose lovers, I suppose we should not be surprised. Tonight ABC announced the new star of The Bachelor, and his name is... Zach Shallcross!

The 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif. sent himself home on the Sept. 13 episode of The Bachelorette after his overnight date with Rachel Recchia. (She expressed concerns that he was too young to commit to marriage; he felt she was "putting on a front" with him.) Following his (performatively?) tearful ride in the Reject SUV, Shallcross appeared in studio with Recchia during a live segment of that same episode to debrief about their breakup. The Bachelorette accepted his apology how abruptly he ended things — and voilà! A new Bachelor was born.

"There's no words," said Shallcross, who joined host Jesse Palmer on stage at tonight's live After the Final Rose special. "This is pretty incredible."

Zach Shallcross is the new 'Bachelor'

Former Bachelor frontrunner Nate Mitchell, a 33-year-old electrical engineer from Chicago, essentially fell out of the running after some of his past FBoy antics came to light — though producers did give him a full segment on Men Tell All to explain and express regret for his behavior. It's unclear whether ABC and producers considered other fan favorite contestants from season 19 of The Bachelorette, including Aven Jones and Ethan Kang. (The latter introduced the insult "baby back bitch" into my lexicon, so I would follow him anywhere.)

So, what do we know about Zach? Well, his uncle is Patrick Warburton, an actor viewers either recognize from Seinfeld or The Emperor's New Groove. Also, he's a sentimental softie, especially when it comes to his family. Other than that... um, his ABC bio says he doesn't like breakfast and he "would love to be Spider-Man for a day." Cool.

I'm guessing you have thoughts about this choice, rose lovers. Please share them in the comments below. The new season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23 on ABC.

