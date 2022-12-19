You're going to like the way he loves — they guarantee it!

New Bachelor Zach Shallcross is giving Men's Wearhouse model in first official poster

Zach Shallcross may not have been the most exciting pick for Bachelor, but the guy does look nice in a suit.

Today ABC released their new poster for season 27 of The Bachelor, which premieres next month and stars Shallcross in the role of Chief Wife Seeker and Rose Giver. The 26-year-old from Anaheim Hills, California, fell hard for Rachel Recchia during season 19 of The Bachelorette, but he ended up self-eliminating after overnight dates, citing concerns that Recchia was "putting on a front" with him.

Now Shallcross — or, "Mr. Right Reasons," as he's dubbed here — is over his heartbreak and "ready" to find "love" on TV once again. Doesn't he look ready, rose lovers?

Bachelor season 27 key art Zach is "ready" to find "love" | Credit: ABC

The casual-yet-confident pose, the perfectly-trimmed scruff, the sunset glow-up that says "I didn't go overboard with the self-tanner" — it all sends a very "standard-issue Bachelor" message to me. To be honest, I'm a little disappointed that ABC didn't go with a Puddy-themed tagline, given that Seinfeld star Patrick Warburton is Shallcross' uncle, but I guess "Get ready to high five your new Bachelor" doesn't have the same ring to it.

The poster reveal comes on a busy news day for Bachelor Nation; earlier today, former host Chris Harrison revealed that he's ready to break his silence in new podcast, which also premieres next month. Will he be recapping Zach's "journey" to find love? Probably not, but a fan can dream.

Season 27 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

