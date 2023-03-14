You didn't think Kat and Brooklyn were done fighting about Charity's one-on-one date, did you?

The Bachelor: The Women Tell All preview: It's Kat vs. Brooklyn, round 2!

The Bachelor: The Women Tell All serves one purpose, rose lovers: It's the place where contestants dig up old grievances and beat them like a dead horse until they die again. And the season 27 reunion is no different!

In this exclusive preview from tonight's WTA, Kat and Brooklyn go at it again when host Jesse Palmer brings up their tiff in Estonia, which began after Kat "stole Zach away" before Charity's one-on-one date. "I really, like, never thought that it was going to cause any, like, feelings to be hurt," Kat says. Even as she's speaking, you can see that Brooklyn is not having it.

Bachelor GIF Brooklyn isn't buying it | Credit: ABC

Naturally, Kat then attempts to place the blame on Brooklyn. "I think what was not mature and was not handled appropriately was how you spoke to me, and how you spoke about my character," she says, turning to her rival. Brooklyn's response? "And I would say it again!"

The Bachelor: The Women Tell All Brooklyn, Jess, and Kat on 'The Bachelor: The Women Tell All' | Credit: ABC

Oh boy, now she's done it. As you might imagine, rose lovers, things get more shouty from there. But my favorite part of this whole clip has nothing to do with Kat and Brooklyn's fight, if I'm being honest. It's all about Christina Mandrell, who is sitting next to Katherine, just fully disassociating during the whole exchange. Check it out:

Bachelor grab As Kat yells, Christina goes to her happy place. | Credit: ABC

I would give anything to know what was going through her mind at that moment. Was she wondering what went wrong in her life to bring her to this point? Thinking about what she was going to have for dinner after the taping? Wishing those weird lucite swivel chairs weren't so uncomfortable? Caption this screen grab in the comments below!

The Bachelor: The Women Tell All airs Tuesday, March 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

