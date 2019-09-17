The Bachelor season 24: Meet the women!

By Kristen Baldwin
September 17, 2019 at 11:04 AM EDT

1 of 35

The Bachelor's (potential) "ladies"

ABC (3)

Let the vetting begin, Bachelor Nation! Today, ABC released 33 women vying to compete for [name redacted]’s heart on the next season of The Bachelor. But as you can tell by the lack of retouching, questionable lighting, and wrinkly dresses that haven’t been smoothed over with Photoshop, these women aren’t yet “officially” in the cast. Just as they did with The Bachelorette‘s men last season, producers have dropped these 33 names and photos on Facebook early, knowing that at least one or two of them will likely need to be cut — perhaps because of unfortunate social media posts, scheduling conflicts, or any other issue that screams Wrong Reasons™. So click-through to see the future Bachelor’s potential wives (only two of which are named “Lauren”).

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 35

Alayah B.

ABC

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

3 of 35

Alexa C.

ABC

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 35

Alexis T.

ABC

Hometown: Whistler, British Columbia

Advertisement

5 of 35

Avonlea E.

ABC

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX

6 of 35

Courtney P. 

ABC

Hometown: Venice, FL

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 35

Deandra K.

ABC

Hometown: Plano, TX

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 35

Eunice C.

ABC

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Advertisement

9 of 35

Hannah Ann S.

ABC

Hometown: Knoxville, TN

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 35

Hayley H.

ABC

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 35

Jade M. 

ABC

Hometown: Mesa, AZ

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 35

Jasmine N.

ABC

Hometown: Houston, TX

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 35

Jenna S.

ABC

Hometown: New Lenox, IL

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 35

Katrina B.

ABC

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 35

Kelley F.

ABC

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 35

Kelsey W.

ABC

Hometown: Des Moines, IA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 35

Kiarra N.

ABC

Hometown: Roswell, GA

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 35

Kylie R.

ABC

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 35

Lauren J.

ABC

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 35

Lauren M.

ABC

Hometown: Miami, FL

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 35

Lexi B.

ABC

Hometown: New York, NY

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 35

Madison P.

ABC

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 35

Maurissa G.

ABC

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 35

Megan H.

ABC

Hometown: Daly City, CA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 35

Mykenna D.

ABC

Hometown: Lykenna, British Columbia 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 35

Natasha P.

ABC

Hometown: New York, NY

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 35

Payton M.

ABC

Hometown: Wellesley, MA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 35

Sarah C.

ABC

Hometown: Knoxville, TN

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 35

Savanah M.

ABC

Hometown: Houston, TX

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 35

Shiann L.

ABC

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 35

Sydney H.

ABC

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 35

Tammy L.

ABC

Hometown: Syracuse, NY

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 35

Victoria F.

ABC

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 35

Victoria P.

ABC

Hometown: Alexandria, LA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST