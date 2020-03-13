The Bachelor 's Peter and Madison split (obviously)

Image zoom THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season Finale Part 2" - Peter and Madison discuss where they left off in the hot seat during the second night of the live special, season finale event of "The Bachelor," TUESDAY, MARCH 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (John Fleenor via Getty Images) MADISON, PETER WEBER John Fleenor via Getty Images

We've gotta hand it to Barb, rose lovers: She works fast. Two days after the incredibly awkward live finale of The Bachelor, Peter Weber and his chosen lady, Madison Prewett, have split. The news comes as the exact opposite of a surprise, given that Peter's mom, Barbra, made it abundantly clear during her live TV interview that she a) does not like Madison and b) she did not believe Peter and Madison were well-suited for each other.

“Everyone that knows him knows... it’s not gonna work," Barb told host Chris Harrison, while Peter and Madison squirmed uncomfortably a few feet away.

Did I mention that Peter still lives with his parents?

Anyhow, in an Instagram post on Thursday night, Madison announced that she and Peter "have decided to go our separate ways."

In a separate post, Pilot Pete added, "The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure." The former Bachelor also apologized to Hannah Ann Sluss, the woman he proposed to and then dumped: "I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship."

So... yeah. All's well that ends with everyone single, I guess. The only thing that worries me about this situation is the slight (albeit very slight) possibility that someday, producers of The Bachelor may think it's a good idea to give Peter another chance, a la Brad Womack. To that I say, HELL TO THE NO! Do you agree, rose lovers? Post your thoughts below.

