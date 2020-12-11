The Bachelor first look: See the most diverse cast... ever!
EW has the exclusive first look at the group photo of Bachelor Matt James with his 32 potential wives.
Six months ago, ABC announced that Matt James, a 28-year-old real estate broker from New York City, would be the first Black star of The Bachelor. The news came with a promise from the Bachelor franchise producers and host Chris Harrison to take "positive steps to expand diversity in our cast, in our staff, and most importantly, in the relationships that we show on television."
One month ago, former Bachelor finalist Tayshia Adams became the second-ever Black star of The Bachelorette when Clare Crawley left with suitor Dale Moss.
And today, EW has the exclusive first-look photo of Matt James with his 32 potential wives — and for once, rose lovers, the white girls are in the minority. Progress!
On an unrelated note, if you're wondering why producers made Matt and the "ladies" take a photo while standing on what may be the world's ugliest carpet... well, you are not alone. This season of The Bachelor was filmed at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania, so perhaps it was too cold to take the photo outside? (Though when I was on set for the season 23 premiere, all the "ladies" had to stand outside Casa Bachelor at 5:30 a.m. in the very chilly mountain air to take their photo, so it's unclear why a similar sacrifice was not required here.)
The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
