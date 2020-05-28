A new promo drops hints about which Bachelors and Bachelorettes will be featured in the new best-of series The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever!

The Bachelor: Decoding the new Greatest Seasons Ever promo

At the 14-second mark, we see Bachelor franchise villain Chad Johnson punching a door, which he did during a group date on episode three of JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. Next we're treated to an extreme close-up of Brad Womack, as he dumps Deanna Pappas during his first go-round as the Bachelor in 2007. (Spoiler: He dumped the other "lady," too!) After a quick shot of Derek Peth's adorable Reject SUV cry from JoJo's season and a brief clip of Womack making out with... someone (is that Deanna?), we come to the most terrifying image of all:

Yep. Does this mean ABC is going to force us to relive Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor? I really wouldn't be surprised if they did, as that season gave us such notable "ladies," including Corinne "cheese pasta" Olympios, Raven Gates, and future Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

At the 22-second mark we come to perhaps the most memorable Bachelor of all, Jason Mesnick, whose post-season bait-and-switch is now known as "pulling a Mesnick." (Sample sentence: "Bachelor Arie Luyendyk, Jr. pulled a Mesnick by proposing to Becca and then dumping her for his runner-up, Lauren.")

Now for the final shot:

Looks like we could be getting an episode focused on season 6 Bachelorette Ali Fedotowski and season 18 Bachelor Juan Pablo, a.k.a. the Worst Bachelor Ever. (It's also the season that gave us our latest Bachelorette, Clare Crawley.)

What season are you most excited to see, rose lovers?

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! premieres Monday, June 8 at 8 p.m. on ABC

