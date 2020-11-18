The Bachelor first look: Matt James has the 'ladies' tripping over themselves

The first footage from season 25 of The Bachelor is here!

There are a lot of things to love about this first look promo from The Bachelor's upcoming 25th season. One: Matt James, the 28-year-old real estate broker and professional handsome guy on Instagram. He's not only the first Black lead The Bachelor has ever had, he's also the first non-recycled Bachelor since Matt Grant in 2008.

The second thing I love about this promo? The trip-and-fall comedy!

Image zoom Credit: ABC

So good, I had to GIF it.

Finally, the third thing to love about this Bachelor promo: The soundtrack! Way to go, ABC, giving the Salt-n-Pepa/En Vogue collab from 1993 the love it deserves!

As for the rest of the 30-second clip, it's pretty standard: "Ladies" gushing over Matt, "ladies" crying over Matt, "ladies" making out with Matt. Who's excited? (Spoiler: I am.) See you Jan. 4 at 8 p.m., rose lovers!

