The Bachelor finale preview: Hannah Ann is on edge

If we know anything about Hannah Ann, rose lovers, it's that she's 23-years-old and just "so ready" to get married. And in this exclusive preview of Monday's episode of The Bachelor — part 1 of the two-night finale — Hannah Ann once again tells Peter she's ready to head to the altar. What she really wants, though, is to hear him reciprocate her feelings.

Oh, honey. You're not dealing with Ben Higgins here.

"When I voice how I feel about you, I'm just speaking from my heart," she tells the Bachelor. "I would never want you to do something out of any other reason other than truly just choosing me."

Unfortunately for Hannah Ann, Peter is physically incapable of saying the right thing in situations like these — or even saying the true thing in the right way. Watch the clip above to hear his tone-deaf response, and then post your finale theories below!

The Bachelor finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC

