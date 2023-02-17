The Bachelor preview: Mercedes has a meltdown in London

Breaking news, rose lovers: There's a woman named Mercedes on this season of The Bachelor, and apparently she's been there the whole time!

I kid, I kid — we all remember Mercedes. After all, how could we forget the 24-year-old non-profit case manager who showed up on night one with a cute pig named Henry? But the fact remains that we haven't seen much of Mercedes since that first night. She's been on group date after group date, and while she continues to get roses, she hasn't gotten much screen time with our Bachelor.

Which brings me to this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode. Having landed in London, the ladies hear that fateful knock on the door. It's the date card! "I would love to not hear my name on that group date card," says Mercedes, as Kat heads to the hallway to retrieve the card from the Accent Table of Doom. "I would be really happy."

Mercedes from The Bachelor Mercedes needs a moment on 'The Bachelor' | Credit: ABC

But wouldn't you know it — Mercedes does hear her name on the group date card, and she breaks down before Kat is even done reading the rest of the names. "Sorry," she says, bursting into tears. "I'm gonna hyperventilate. I can't!" With that, Mercedes leaves the room to compose herself. Kylee, who had her own troubles on the group date last week, goes after her to offer comfort.

"Mercedes is having a moment right now," notes Charity in her confessional. "She is reacting pretty heavily to her not getting the one-on-one date. I feel for her. I just wasn't expecting it to be this hard for her." Watch the full clip above.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

