The Bachelor preview: An OG villain returns to judge a runway date

This one's a deep cut, rose lovers!

With the relative chaos of night one out of the way, Zach begins dating his 20 potential wives next week on The Bachelor. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode, a group of women — including Bailey, Brianna, Davia, Kylee, Cat, Katherine, Genevie, and Brooklyn — meet up with Zach for a group date, and he's got a few special guests tagging along.

First up is Latto, two-time 2023 Grammy nominee for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance. "I want to see what y'all working with," the rapper tells the ladies. She then introduces a trio of women who will be helping her judge their performance on this date.

Please welcome:

Bachelor frame grab All hail queen Courtney. | Credit: ABC

Holy guacamole, rose lovers! It's Courtney Robinson, a.k.a. the "winner" of The Bachelor season 16 and the franchise's best villain of all time. (Yes, I know Tahzjuan and Victoria F. are there, too, but is anyone excited or surprised to see them again? Ladies, we can't miss you if you won't go away.)

If you're not familiar with Courtney, a quick explainer: During Ben Flajnik's season back in 2012, she terrorized the other women with her effortless, some might say brazen, confidence and willingness to use her sexuality to win the Bachelor over. Not only did she write a book about her Bachelor experience, I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends, she also became the only contestant in franchise history to be immortalized in an auto-tune ditty. Prepared to have this stuck in your head for the rest of the day:

Anyhow, back to the date. Truth be told, I'm not really sure what the women are supposed to be doing here — I guess somehow seducing Zach with their sexiest runway walk? Tahz, for one, is not impressed. "There's some baddies... in the worst kind of way," she says. Watch the full clip above.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

