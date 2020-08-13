The Bachelor host Chris Harrison to miss show for the first time in 11 years

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher will step in for Harrison temporarily during the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Season 16 is already the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette EVER — and it hasn't even finished filming. Not only was Clare Crawley reportedly replaced by Tayshia Adams after falling for one of her men, but now a source close to production confirms to EW that host Chris Harrison will take a two-week break from the show, as first reported by Us Weekly.

Harrison recently dropped off his son, Joshua, at college in Texas. (Up until recently, Joshua helped his pops film segments of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever from their California home.)

Once Harrison returned to California, where the The Bachelorette is currently filming, he was required to undergo a 14-day quarantine as part of the production's safety precautions against the coronavirus pandemic. While Harrison is isolating, season 12 Bachelorette Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher will take over his hosting duties.

This will be the first time that Harrison has missed an episode of The Bachelor or Bachelorette (or Bachelor Pad or Bachelor in Paradise) since 2009, when he was not present for one rose ceremony during Jillian Harris' season of The Bachelorette. That episode was filmed in Spain, and it saw the departure of infamous Bachelor Nation villain Wes "Love Don't Come Easy" Hayden. Harrison was not there to utter the all-important line "Gentlemen, Jillian, this is the final rose tonight" — and I am still traumatized about it, rose lovers.

ABC has not yet announced a premiere date for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.