EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club season 2 , and the new footage reveals that everything is changing for the group.

After Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Kyndra Sanchez) welcomed junior members Mallory Pike (Vivian Watson) and Jessi Ramsey (Anais Lee) into the club last season, business is booming. Season 2 picks up at the end of summer, and the new school year brings new relationships, new dynamics at home (there might even be a baby on the way for Kristy's family!), and new problems and lessons for each of the girls — and of course the club members are there for each other every step of the way.