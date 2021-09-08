Everything changes for The Baby-Sitters Club in first season 2 trailer

Plus, hear a new cover of the original TV show's theme song.

By Sydney Bucksbaum
September 08, 2021 at 01:00 PM EDT
The babysitters are back!

EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club season 2, and the new footage reveals that everything is changing for the group.

After Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Kyndra Sanchez) welcomed junior members Mallory Pike (Vivian Watson) and Jessi Ramsey (Anais Lee) into the club last season, business is booming. Season 2 picks up at the end of summer, and the new school year brings new relationships, new dynamics at home (there might even be a baby on the way for Kristy's family!), and new problems and lessons for each of the girls — and of course the club members are there for each other every step of the way.

The trailer also features a new Kate Nash cover of "Say Hello to Your Friends," the theme song from the original 1990 TV show.

Watch the new trailer:

And check out new photos from season 2, plus a poster:

Kyndra Sanchez, Sophie Grace, Vivian Watson, and Anais Lee on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX
Kyndra Sanchez and Malia Baker on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX
Vivian Watson and Momona Tamada on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX
Shay Rudolph on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX
Aya Furukawa and Kelcey Mawema on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX
Momona Tamada on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: LIANE HENTSCHER/NETFLIX
Sophie Grace and Alicia Silverstone on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: Netflix
Shay Rudolph and Momona Tamada on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: Netflix
Takayo Fischer, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Kyndra Sanchez, Malia Baker, Anais Lee, and Vivian Watson on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: Netflix
Kyndra Sanchez and Malia Baker on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: Netflix
Vivian Watson, Sophie Grace, Kyndra Sanchez, Momona Tamada, and Malia Baker on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: Netflix
Anais Lee on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: Netflix
Anais Lee, Vivian Watson, Sophie Grace, Kyndra Sanchez, Malia Baker, Brandee Steger, Doron Bell, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Isabel Birch, and Luke Roessler on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: Netflix
Marc Evan Jackson and Jessica Elaina Eason on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: Netflix
Anais Lee and Vivian Watson on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: Netflix
Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: Netflix
Malia Baker and Rian McCririck on 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
| Credit: Netflix
A poster for 'The Baby-Sitters Club' season 2
| Credit: Netflix

All eight episodes of The Baby-Sitters Club season 2 will debut Oct. 11 on Netflix.

