Netflix renews The Baby-Sitters Club for season 2 — watch the adorable announcement

Say hello to your friends on your clear landline phone, because The Baby-Sitters Club is officially back in action for a second season.

Netflix announced the renewal Wednesday in an adorable video with all the stars singing along to the iconic theme song and adding in their own lyrics to say, "And we're getting a season 2." The new season will premiere in 2021 and bring back showrunner Rachel Shukert and executive producer Lucia Aniello, with Lucy Kitada and Michael De Luca also serving as executive producers and original series author Ann M. Martin as producer.