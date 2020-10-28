Netflix renews The Baby-Sitters Club for season 2 — watch the adorable announcement
Say hello to your friends on your clear landline phone, because The Baby-Sitters Club is officially back in action for a second season.
Netflix announced the renewal Wednesday in an adorable video with all the stars singing along to the iconic theme song and adding in their own lyrics to say, "And we're getting a season 2." The new season will premiere in 2021 and bring back showrunner Rachel Shukert and executive producer Lucia Aniello, with Lucy Kitada and Michael De Luca also serving as executive producers and original series author Ann M. Martin as producer.
The single-camera show, based on the best-selling book series, debuted in July and follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez), Jessie Ramsey (Anais Lee), and Mallory Pike (Vivian Watson) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Conn.
Watch the announcement video above.
