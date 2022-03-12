Netflix cancels The Baby-Sitters Club after 2 seasons
hello goodbye to your friends, because Netflix has canceled The Baby-Sitters Club after two seasons.
The heartwarming reboot of the beloved franchise based on author Ann M. Martin's best-selling books about a group of young friends who start a baby-sitting business will not be returning for a third season, EW has confirmed.
"I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be. It was a dream come true," showrunner Rachel Shukert said in a statement. "Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come."
Netflix's modern reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club ran for two seasons and starred Sophie Grace as Kristy, Momona Tamada as Claudia, Shay Rudolph as Stacey, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Xochitl Gomez as Dawn in season 1 before she was replaced by Kyndra Sanchez in season 2, Anais Lee as Jessi, Vivian Watson as Mallory, and Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein as Kristy's parents.
Along with showrunner Shukert, Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, and Michael De Luca served as executive producers with original series author Martin as producer.
