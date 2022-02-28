"If you keep doing that, this baby will kill you."

A killer infant and violent visions take center stage in wild first look at The Baby

Every monster needs a mother.

In the upcoming horror-comedy series The Baby, that mother is 38-year-old Natasha (Michelle De Swarte), who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies when she unexpectedly lands one of her own (quite literally out of thin air, if the first teaser, which EW is debuting exclusively below, is any indication). Controlling, manipulative, but incredibly cute, the baby twists Natasha's life into a surreal horror show. As she discovers the true extent of the baby's deadly nature, Natasha makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. She doesn't want a baby. But the baby definitely wants her.

The Baby Michelle De Swarte in 'The Baby' | Credit: ROSS FERGUSON/HBO

The clip and first look images tease a wild eight episodes that include a swingset death, violent visions, strange tribes of children, and possible mysterious rituals. We're also introduced to Mrs. Eaves (Amira Ghazalla) — a 70-year-old enigma who has lived out of her car for 50 years and always seems to be everywhere the baby is — and to Natasha's younger sister, Bobbi (Amber Grappy), a children's magician who would love nothing more than to be a parent.

The Baby From left: Amber Grappy, Michelle De Swarte, and Amira Ghazalla star in 'The Baby.' | Credit: ROSS FERGUSON/HBO

The Baby Michelle De Swarte in 'The Baby' | Credit: HBO

The Baby Credit: ROSS FERGUSON/HBO

The HBO/SKY co-production, which questions who gets to choose motherhood and who doesn't, is hailed as "a darkly funny, raw examination of motherhood, from the perspective of a woman who doesn't want to be one."

The limited series also stars Patrice Naiambana (Spectre) as Natasha's father Lyle and Sinéad Cusack (Marcella) as her mother Barbara. It also features Shvorne Marks (Endeavour), Isy Suttie (Peep Show), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Seyan Sarvan (It's a Sin), Karl Davies, and Divian Ladwa (Ant-Man and the Wasp).

The Baby Amber Grappy in 'The Baby' | Credit: ROSS FERGUSON/HBO

The Baby is co-created and written by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer, and produced by SISTER and Proverbial Pictures. Episodes will stream weekly starting on Sunday, April 24 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

