The Amazing Race reveals season 35 cast

The new season premieres Sept. 27 on CBS.

The Amazing Race is back — and CBS has revealed the cast of its upcoming 35th season. The next race begins on Sept. 27, with 13 teams that will run to the ends of the Earth for a chance to win $1 million.

For the first time on the show, racers will head to Slovenia in addition to Sweden, India, Ireland, Thailand, Germany, and Washington State. But the globetrotting won't begin until competitors attempt to cross a tightrope from the rooftop of the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 35th season will look a little different than recent iterations of the series as it returns to commercial travel and brings back elimination legs, the Express Pass, and a twist on the U-Turn. Another major change? Every episode of the season will be 90 minutes long — a length that creators and executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri say will "allow us to show more of each city we travel to, especially the people and the culture, plus we get to know our contestants on a deeper level and their relationships with each other."

Full Group Shot from season 35 of the CBS Original Series THE AMAZING RACE

Meet the racing teams below.

Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary, both 49, are a married couple who work as grocery store managers in Albuquerque, N.M. Jocelyn and Victor met at a school dance in college, and though they've been watching The Amazing Race since before they started a family, their kids were the driving force that encouraged the couple to apply for the show. Liam and Yeremi Hykel Liam, 23, and Yeremi Hykel, 24, are brothers from Cheyenne, Wyo., and San Marcos, Tex. Liam is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, while Yeremi is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. "We've had a fractured relationship for a long time," Yeremi said in a preview. "What you get to see here is relatively new within the last five years, we've just been putting the pieces back together of a lost relationship that we've had." Andrea Simpson and Malaina Hatcher Andrea Simpson, 44, and Malaina Hatcher, 45, are best friends from Philadelphia, Pa. Malaina works as a Tax Examiner Technician, while Andrea is a Director of

Credit Management. Malaina and Andrea met in college and have been best friends ever since. "We don't wanna be the mean team," Malaina said in a preview. "We're not gonna be the mean team because we're not mean people. I think we're just vibrant spirits." Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd Joe Moskowitz, 35, and Ian Todd, 40, are a recently engaged couple from New York City. Joe is the Head of Business Development for a commercial real estate tech

platform, while Ian Todd is a senior director of new business for a marketing tech start-up. "We both worked out in the same gym during lunch, and so, like, there weren't a ton of people there," Ian said in a preview. "After throwing eyes at each other for months, I got up the courage and introduced myself to Joe." Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson Steve Cargile, 54, and Anna Leigh Wilson, 28, are a father-daughter duo from Petty, Tex. and Royse City, Tex. Cargile is a paint contractor, while Wilson works as a speech pathologist, private flight attendant, and influencer. Morgan and Lena Franklin Morgan, 31, and Lena Franklin, 29, are sisters from New York City and Los Angeles. Both sisters work as marketing executives. In a preview, Lena revealed she once watched 27 seasons of The Amazing Race in only two months. Todd and Ashlie Martin Todd and Ashlie Martin (both 38) are a married couple from Chino, Calif. Todd works as a special education teacher, while Ashlie is a hospitality account manager. The couple met at age 15. Robbin Tomich and Chelsea Day Robbin Tomich and Chelsea Day (both 41) are best friends from Kirkland, Wash., and Shoreline, Wash. Both women are stay-at-home moms. The duo met in junior high (Chelsea said that Robbin was her seventh-grade bully in a preview), and eventually became friends. Robbin said that Chelsea helped her through the death of her husband, who died of leukemia. Greg and John Franklin Greg, 25, and John Franklin, 27, are brothers from New York City and Mountain View, Calif. Greg is a software developer, and John is a product manager. The Franklins have always loved to travel together: "We've been to Montreal together, we've been to Thailand together, Singapore, China — just all over the world together, so this is just a concentrated way to do it," Greg said. The brothers also still sometimes share a bunk bed when they're visiting home. Rob and Corey McArthur Rob, 48, and Corey McArthur, 25, are a father-and-son duo from Riverside, Calif. and New York City. Rob works as a teaching assistant and assistant football coach, while Corey is a senior manager of client strategy and analytics. "My dad has really inspired me to always live putting my values first in pretty much everything that I do, and there's a unique twist on it with my dad being deaf, so we can show the world, you know, deaf people can raise their children and have a really intimate relationship with them," Corey said in a preview. Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith Joel Strasser, 42, and Garrett Smith, 43, are best friends from Kuna, Idaho, and Meridian, Idaho. Joel is an auto claims training specialist, while Garrett is a delivery driver. The duo met while serving in the military 22 years ago. Elizabeth and Iliana Rivera Elizabeth, 52, and Iliana Rivera, 27, are a mother-daughter team from Tampa, Fla. Elizabeth is a retired lieutenant, while Iliana works as both a therapist and an event planner. "We need those million dollars so I don't need to work eight jobs anymore, 'cause I'm tired of it, quite frankly," Iliana joked in a preview. Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor Alexandra, 34, and Sheridan Lichtor, 29, are a sister-brother duo from Chicago. Both siblings work as consultants. Alexandra and Sheridan do everything together: they share an apartment, work at the same business, and are now Amazing Race partners.

The Amazing Race season 35 debuts on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

