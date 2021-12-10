The show embarks on its next race around the world in January.

Meet the new cast of The Amazing Race, finally returning for its 33rd season

A couple of YouTube influencers, some singing cops, and a pair of radio-show-hosting twins are among the players in the 33rd season of The Amazing Race.

Eleven teams will participate in the competition, which first began before the pandemic in February 2020 before going on hiatus for "the longest pit stop in the show's history." The CBS series' new season airs in January.

Contestants from Season 33 of the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE The new contestants for 'The Amazing Race' season 33 | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

"We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall," said executive producer and co-creator Bertram van Munster in a statement.

This season's teams are:

Akbar Cook Sr. (age 45) and Sheridan Cook (44), married educators from Martinsville, N.J.

Akbar Cook and Sheri Cook of the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE Akbar Cook and Sheri Cook | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29), childhood friends from Sacramento

Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone of the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Arun Kumar (56) and Natalie Kumar (28), a father and daughter from Detroit

Arun Kumar and Natalia Kumar of the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE Arun Kumar and Natalia Kumar | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25), from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively, who are dating

Caro Viehweg and Ray Gantt of the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE Caro Viehweg and Ray Gantt | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Connie (37) and Sam (39) Greiner, a married couple from Charlotte, N.C.

Connie Greiner and Sam Greiner of the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE Connie Greiner and Sam Greiner | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kim (45) and Penn (47) Holderness, two internet personalities from Raleigh, N.C.

Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness of the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Marianela (37) and Marissa (37) Gonzalez, twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, N.J.

Lulu Gonzalez and Lala Gonzalez of the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE Lulu Gonzalez and Lala Gonzalez | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Michael Norwood (36) and Armonde "Moe" Badger (42), singing police officers from Buffalo, N.Y.

Michael Norwood and Moe Badger of the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE Michael Norwood and Moe Badger | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30), flight attendants from Chicago and Gulf Breeze, Fla., respectively

Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt of the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Ryan Ferguson (37) and Dusty Harris (38), best friends from Columbia, Mo.

Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris of the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Taylor Green-Jones (38) and Isaiah Green-Jones (31), YouTube sensations from Portland, Ore.

Taylor Green-Jones and Isaiah Green-Jones of the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE Taylor Green-Jones and Isaiah Green-Jones | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The two-hour season premiere of The Amazing Race season 33 airs Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

