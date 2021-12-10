Meet the new cast of The Amazing Race, finally returning for its 33rd season
The show embarks on its next race around the world in January.
A couple of YouTube influencers, some singing cops, and a pair of radio-show-hosting twins are among the players in the 33rd season of The Amazing Race.
Eleven teams will participate in the competition, which first began before the pandemic in February 2020 before going on hiatus for "the longest pit stop in the show's history." The CBS series' new season airs in January.
"We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall," said executive producer and co-creator Bertram van Munster in a statement.
This season's teams are:
Akbar Cook Sr. (age 45) and Sheridan Cook (44), married educators from Martinsville, N.J.
Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29), childhood friends from Sacramento
Arun Kumar (56) and Natalie Kumar (28), a father and daughter from Detroit
Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25), from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively, who are dating
Connie (37) and Sam (39) Greiner, a married couple from Charlotte, N.C.
Kim (45) and Penn (47) Holderness, two internet personalities from Raleigh, N.C.
Marianela (37) and Marissa (37) Gonzalez, twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, N.J.
Michael Norwood (36) and Armonde "Moe" Badger (42), singing police officers from Buffalo, N.Y.
Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30), flight attendants from Chicago and Gulf Breeze, Fla., respectively
Ryan Ferguson (37) and Dusty Harris (38), best friends from Columbia, Mo.
Taylor Green-Jones (38) and Isaiah Green-Jones (31), YouTube sensations from Portland, Ore.
The two-hour season premiere of The Amazing Race season 33 airs Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
