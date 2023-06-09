The 10 biggest takeaways from The Age of Influence

6. Hutsona also used actress Loriann Hart Flaherty's glamorous Hollywood past against her… and then tried to steal her husband

After meeting Hutsona in 2002, when their respective sons shared a first grade class, actress Loriann Flaherty gravitated toward the con artist as she felt Tracii could restore her lagging social standing in Los Angeles.

"My life had changed so radically since the time that I was young and single, hanging out with O.J. [Simpson] and Nicole [Brown] and Stephen Stills and Ringo Starr and all those people," says Flaherty in The Age of Influence. "I missed it! I saw in Tracii a glamor… She was cool, and makes you feel cool to be with her."

She was so enamored with Hutsona that, even after seven years of not speaking, Flaherty offered the recently paroled con her palatial guest house to stay in whilst rehabilitating herself. As Flaherty explains, once she took up residence, Hutsona began dressing provocatively around Flaherty's husband and her son — the very same son who went to school with (and was the same age as) Hutsona's own child. "She went from living in a prison cell for seven years, to moving into a 12,000-square-foot mansion in like one day," Flaherty marvels.

Yet despite being in a beautiful house and supported by a friend, Tracii could not help but exploit her situation. "[My husband] Vince and I had a really rocky relationship [at the time]. When Tracii came here she recognized that right away. And she would agree I was being disrespected," Flaherty admits. "Tracii would tell me Vince was a narcissistic piece of crap, and what a terrible person he was, and how I needed to get rid of him. And she wouldn't tell me exactly why she felt that way."

She continues, "And at the same time she told me how wonderful I was, and what a special person I am. For nine months I was being built up, loved, and respected, but I'm not really sure what she was doing behind my back."

The truth was even darker than Flaherty would have dared to imagine. Turns out, Tracii and Vince had been spending time together on the sly, leading Flaherty to believe her friend was trying to seize her husband, house, and life for herself. "I'm very angry and very hurt, to this day," she admits. "I still cry about it. It's that painful."