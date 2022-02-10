See a clip from the genre-bending murder mystery's fifth episode, which flashes back 15 years to show the characters in high school.

See Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, and more as high schoolers in exclusive The Afterparty clip

The Afterparty The Afterparty (TV series)

The Afterparty's cast is living every adult's worst nightmare in the show's latest episode: going back to high school.

The genre-bending series' fifth entry (dropping Friday on Apple TV+) serves as both a flashback episode and a high school movie, jumping back to the characters' pasts to reveal some crucial backstory. In the episode, lonely outcast Walt (Jamie Demetriou) recalls a party he threw 15 years ago, which many of his classmates attended — and which became a traumatic experience for several of them.

The Afterparty Sam Richardson and Ben Schwartz play high-schooler versions of their characters in 'The Afterparty' | Credit: Aaron Epstein/Apple TV+

But it's not all so dramatic: As you can see in the exclusive clip above, director Chris Miller opted to have the show's adult actors play the high school-aged versions of their characters as well, leading to sights like Sam Richardson's Aniq in nerdy glasses and Dave Franco's Eugene (a.k.a. Xavier) rocking a truly spectacular (read: terrible) haircut.

Set in the aftermath of a high school reunion, The Afterparty begins with Xavier having been killed during the titular event at his mansion. Each episode sees a different party guest give their account of what happened that night (or, as the case may be, 15 years before), with each one told through a different genre reflecting the character's personality. (The first four episodes were done in the style of a rom-com, an action film, a musical, and a horror movie.)

"Everybody is bringing a lot of historical baggage with them, and that isn't exactly what you might think," Miller previously told EW. "The whole idea was to provide a new surprise understanding in every episode of how the dynamics between the characters are different than what you expected."

Watch the full clip from episode 5 (and hear its impeccable needle-drops) above.

