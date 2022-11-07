See a first behind-the-scenes look at the High Republic-set series.

A new era of Star Wars is about to begin.

The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ series from Russian Doll's Leslye Headland, has confirmed its main cast, while delivering a first look behind the scenes.

Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) was previously announced to star in the show, which is set in the final days of the High Republic era — the time period chronicled in a recent slate of Star Wars books. Now, she's joined by The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss, Squid Game Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae, and more.

The first-look photo sees Stenberg and Jung-jae running lines with Headland on set. Filming has begun in London.

Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Director Leslye Headland on the set of Lucasfilm's THE ACOLYTE 'The Acolyte,' the latest Disney+ 'Star Wars' series, confirms main cast. | Credit: Christian Black/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917) — some of whom were previously reported by press for roles — have also been confirmed.

Not only that, Disney and Lucasfilm have revealed some details about what the heck this mysterious show is about.

Unlike past Star Wars series like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Acolyte is described as "a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era," according to a press release. "A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

Lee Jung-jae attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. ; Carrie-Anne Moss attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California. 'Squid Game' Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae and 'The Matrix' star Carrie-Anne Moss are confirmed for 'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte.' | Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage; Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Moss prominently returned to the big screen in 2021's The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves, though she recently appeared in the Viaplay series Wisting and played a voice role in the video game Horizon Forbidden West.

Jung-jae and the rest of the Squid Game cast have been blowing up since their Netflix series became an international craze. He won an Emmy for his performance as Seong Gi-hun, and he's since directed and starred in the film Hunt, which had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.