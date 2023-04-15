The actor was "a little bit jealous" watching his castmates wield the iconic weapons.

The Acolyte's Manny Jacinto says he stole his costars' lightsabers for selfies while filming Star Wars series

Manny Jacinto has revealed the incredibly relatable pastime he picked up on the set of The Acolyte.

The actor, who plays an undisclosed role in the upcoming Star Wars series, was asked how it felt to be surrounded by lightsabers during a Collider interview at the recent Star Wars Celebration event in London. Artfully sidestepping the question, Jacinto replied that he personally loved to take the iconic weapons from his costars whenever possible.

"My extent of playing with the lightsabers is stealing Dafne [Keen] or Charlie [Barnett's] lightsaber and taking selfies in the washroom," he teased. "So I don't really get to do that much, but it's cool watching them work."

Jacinto noted that he was "always in awe" whenever his costars handled them, even if it made him "a little bit jealous."

"I'll talk to Leslye [Headland] again," he said, referring to The Acolyte's showrunner. "Maybe we can do something next season."

As for what he could share about his character? Well, in typical franchise fashion, the answer was, of course, not much.

"I can tell you that he's a citizen. He's a guy within this galaxy who gets pulled into this larger mission within the High Republic and the Jedi," Jacinto said. "Whether he likes it or not, he's kind of in this ride."

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Manny Jacinto attends the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney) Manny Jacinto | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty for Disney

Jacinto, Keen, and Barnett will star alongside Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-jae, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Joonas Suotamo in the upcoming show, which is set in the High Republic era. While Jacinto's Force capabilities remain up in the air, it was confirmed that Lee and Suotamo will both play Jedis.

During The Acolyte's Star Wars Celebration panel, Headland revealed that her initial pitch to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was "Frozen meets Kill Bill." She added, "This is when the bad guys are outnumbered. They are the underdog."

The Acolyte lands on Disney+ in 2024.

