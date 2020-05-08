The final journey begins in The 100 season 7 trailer

The 100 type TV Show network The CW genre Sci-fi

Heading into The 100's final season, there are still about a million questions surrounding the characters we met seven seasons ago: Will they be able to live happily on Sanctum? What the heck is the anomaly? And, of course, who will survive?

The CW has released the first trailer for the show's final season, which features Clarke saying goodbye to her mother, whom she lost at the end of season 6, multiple confrontations between Clarke and Russell Prime, and in typical The 100 fashion, at least one mention of war. Or rather, the "last war mankind will ever rage."

The anomaly is also featured heavily in the trailer, along with Octavia, who ended last season by disintegrating in her brother's arms.

For all the action, watch the trailer above.

The 100 returns Wednesday, May 20 on The CW.

