The 100 creator confirms THAT character death, and fans are not happy

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's episode of The 100.

Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) couldn't cheat death twice on The 100.

Earlier in the final season, Bellamy was presumed dead by all his friends (and fans) after a bomb went off and he disappeared for a long time. But many (Bellamy-less) episodes later, it was finally revealed that he actually fell through a wormhole instead, and spent a long time on another planet trying to find a way back. His time surviving on that brutal planet changed him though, and when he returned to his friends in the last episode, "The Stranger," he immediately sold them out to their enemies, the Disciples. Cults sure are a crazy thing!

And any chance at his redemption was cut short in this week's shocking episode, "Blood Giant." Bellamy chose his side, and almost sold out Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) daughter Madi (Lola Flanery) in his search for the Flame. As all The 100 fans know, Clarke will do anything for the people she loves, and this time that meant Madi, not Bellamy. So in one of the biggest twists of the entire series, Clarke shot and killed Bellamy in order to save Madi.

Unfortunately for Bellamy fans, this isn't another fake-out for the main character. Showrunner Jason Rothenberg confirmed the character's death on Twitter immediately following the east coast airing of the episode (hopefully everyone not on the east coast stayed off Twitter!).

"For 7 seasons, The 100 has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the toll those deeds take on our heroes' souls," Rothenberg writes. "We knew Bellamy's death had to go to the heart of what the show is all about: Survival. Who you're willing to protect. And who you're willing to sacrifice. His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale, itself. We thank Bob for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

The 100 is no stranger to major, heartbreaking, and shocking deaths. But as soon as the episode ended and Rothenberg confirmed fans' worst fears, people began tweeting out their... er, displeasure over this latest loss.

