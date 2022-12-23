That's So Raven star Orlando Brown arrested on domestic violence charge

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Thursday in Ohio, after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and a knife.

The 35-year-old actor is best known for starring as Eddie on That's So Raven. Per his online booking record, Brown was arrested Thursday in Lima, Ohio, on a charge described as "domestic violence – cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force."

According to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, one of Brown's relatives told police that the actor had gone "crazy" and allegedly "came at him with a hammer and a knife in a threatening manner." The relative also told police that Brown is "homeless" and had been staying with him at his home.

Brown has a long history of legal issues. In 2014, a woman told police that he threatened to kill her and her daughter, and the actor agreed to a plea deal. He was later apprehended by bounty hunters in Las Vegas after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date. He was also arrested in 2016 after breaking into a Vegas restaurant owned by a childhood friend and was sentenced to jail time after pleading no contest.

Orlando Brown appears on the red carpet for the premier of the teen movie WE THE PARTY Orlando Brown in 2012 | Credit: Earl Gibson III/WireImage

In 2018, Brown appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil after his friends reached out to stage an intervention for him. The actor opened up about his struggles with addiction and homelessness on the talk show, but he also behaved erratically, wearing snake-eye contact lenses and failing to remember the ages of his children. He also claimed that his father was singer Michael Jackson.

The actor made headlines again in 2018 when he debuted a giant tattoo of his That's So Raven costar Raven-Symoné on his chest and neck.

In addition to starring on That's So Raven between 2003 and 2007, Brown is known for his appearances in Family Matters, Two of a Kind, and Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off. He also voiced Sticky Webb in Disney's The Proud Family.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.