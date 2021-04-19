Michael Che recruits SNL costars for his new HBO Max series – watch the first teaser

Every week on NBC's Saturday Night Live, Michael Che gets to joke about current events and express his own opinions as part of the "Weekend Update" team. But in his new HBO Max series That Damn Michael Che, the comedian will be able to express his worldview not just in straight-to-camera monologues but also in a variety of sketches and vignettes. They'll explore the experience of everyday situations like racial profiling, unemployment, and falling in love.

The new teaser for That Damn Michael Che, which begins streaming on May 6, features Che expressing his general opinion about TV content: "People always tell you, 'You can't say that because kids are watching. I don't want my kids seeing that on TV.' I'm like, 'Well what about my kids? I want my kids to see everything.'"

Watch the teaser for That Damn Michael Che above.