Hello (again), Wisconsin! The old gang and their kids are back in first That '90s Show trailer

Fire up the bong, it's time to hole up in the basement.

Netflix has just dropped the full trailer for their reboot of That '70s Show, appropriately titled That '90s Show, and Point Place is buzzing and buzzed with faces fresh and familiar.

That ‘90s Show Topher Grace and Laura Prepon back on the hood in 'That '90s Show' | Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix

According to a synopsis from Netflix, the story goes: It's 1995 and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith)and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide).

With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Maxwell Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well ... Red.

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will appear as special guests. Coronel will play Jay, the son of Jackie (Kunis) and Kelso (Kutcher) and it seems like Jay takes after his dad when it comes to his recreational activities.

That ‘90s Show. Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso in episode 102 of That ‘90s Show. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso in 'That '90s Show' | Credit: netflix

Below, take a look at the trailer and some photos from That '90s Show, premiering Jan. 19 on Netflix.

That ‘90s Show (left to right) Kurtwood Smith, Topher Grace, Debra Jo Rupp, and Callie Haverda in 'That '90s Show' | Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix

That ‘90s Show (left to right) Maxwell Donovan as Nate, Sam Morelos as Nikki, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso | Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix

That ‘90s Show Real-life couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reprising their roles as Kelso and Jackie in 'That '90s Show' | Credit: Netflix

That ‘90s Show Wilmer Valderrama as Fez and Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty in 'That '90s Show' | Credit: Netflix