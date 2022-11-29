See Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise Red and Kitty in That '90s Show teaser
Red and Kitty Forman are embracing the '90s.
Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back as the Point Place elders we loved to watch in That '70s Show with the first teaser trailer for That '90s Show, the sequel series revealed to be coming to Netflix this Jan. 19.
Unsurprisingly, Smith's Red is still the curmudgeon and Rupp his kind-hearted homemaker foil.
Now set in 1995, That '90s Show sees Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the child of Topher Grace's Eric Forman and Laura Prepon's Donna Pinciotti. Leia comes to live with her grandparents in Wisconsin and finds what she's been craving right next door: the rebellious Gwen, played by Ashley Aufderheide, who becomes the leader of a new generation of Point Place kids.
That generation includes Maxwell Donovan as Gwen's brother Nate, Mace Coronel as the charming and flirty Jay, Reyn Doi as the insightful and sarcastic Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as GPA-obsessed Nikki. Andrea Anders also appears as Sherri, Gwen and Nate's single mom.
That '90s Show's teaser trailer also features our first listen of the new theme song, a rendition of Big Star's "In the Street" arranged by Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha and performed on vocals by Iha's daughter. Iha serves as a composer on That '90s Show.
Grace and Prepon starred in the original That '70s Show with Smith and Rupp, in addition to Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, and Danny Masterson. With the exception of Masterson, who's embroiled in a legal trial over sexual assault allegations, each of the veterans are expected to appear in That '90s Show in some capacity.
Kunis, for example, teased that her character, Jackie Burkhart, is now married to Kutcher's Michael Kelso.
Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, two of the That '70s Show creators, created and developed That '90s Show with Lindsey Turner and Gregg Mettler.
Watch the teaser trailer above.
