Netflix orders a second — and bigger — season of That '90s Show
Less than two weeks after its debut, That '90s Show has earned a second season. And it's going to be big. Or at least, a lot bigger than the first season.
Netflix announced Friday that it has renewed the That '70s Show spin-off for season 2. While the first season contained 10 episodes, the second will boast 16 episodes.
"All of us at That '90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season," co-creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler said in a statement. "We can't wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!"
(And there was your first tease, sort of: The new season will be set one year later.)
The comedy, which premiered Jan. 19 at No. 5 on Netflix's most-viewed list, revolves around Forman matriarch Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and patriarch Red (Kurtwood Smith) trying to corral the next generation of basement-dwelling teens into their Wisconsin basement once their granddaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), arrives for summer break.
Season 1 also welcomed back many '70s Show stars — including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon, but minus Danny Masterson — for guest spots or recurring roles.
The '90s Show cast also features Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, Maxwell Acee Donovan, and Andrea Anders.
That '70s Show aired on Fox for eight seasons, from 1998 to 2006.
Set in the summer of 1995, this That '70s Show spin-off follows Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric and Donna, as she befriends a new generation of Point Place kids while visiting her grandparents Red and Kitty in Wisconsin.
