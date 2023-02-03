The That '70s Show spin-off will be back with 16 more episodes.

Netflix orders a second — and bigger — season of That '90s Show

Less than two weeks after its debut, That '90s Show has earned a second season. And it's going to be big. Or at least, a lot bigger than the first season.

Netflix announced Friday that it has renewed the That '70s Show spin-off for season 2. While the first season contained 10 episodes, the second will boast 16 episodes.

"All of us at That '90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season," co-creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler said in a statement. "We can't wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!"

(And there was your first tease, sort of: The new season will be set one year later.)

Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith on 'That '90s Show' Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith on 'That '90s Show' | Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix

The comedy, which premiered Jan. 19 at No. 5 on Netflix's most-viewed list, revolves around Forman matriarch Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and patriarch Red (Kurtwood Smith) trying to corral the next generation of basement-dwelling teens into their Wisconsin basement once their granddaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), arrives for summer break.

The '90s Show cast also features Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, Maxwell Acee Donovan, and Andrea Anders.

That '70s Show aired on Fox for eight seasons, from 1998 to 2006.

