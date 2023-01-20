How Jackie and Kelso ended up back together on That '90s Show

Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis) and Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) didn't get their happily ever after on That '70s Show. The former high school sweethearts ended the iconic series as exes, and Jackie was in a relationship with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama). But they're all alright now — 20 years later, the characters found their way back to each other in That '90s Show.

Netflix's 1995-set revival series reveals in the premiere that Jackie and Kelso are actually back together. While visiting the Formans before their "second remarriage," the couple drops the bomb that Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty's (Debra Jo Rupp) granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) — Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter — is actually crushing on their teenage son Jay (Mace Coronel), who, of course, takes after his father's playboy ways. To say that Red and Kitty are horrified is a massive understatement.

That ‘90s Show Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso and Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart on 'That '90s Show.' | Credit: Netflix

But what happened in between the That '70s Show series finale and That '90s Show that brought the constantly on-again-off-again couple back together? Thankfully Fez returns in episode 2 to spill the tea.

Now the owner of the salon chain Chez Fez, Fez gives Kitty a haircut and reveals that he and Jackie ultimately broke up because he found out she still had feelings for Kelso. He caught her on the phone with Kelso while they were on vacation together, and she ultimately left him there. He spent the rest of the trip getting kicked out of hot tubs for "talking too much." He is now dating the Formans' neighbor Sherri (Andrea Anders).

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez in episode 102 of That ‘90s Show. Wilmer Valderrama as Fez on 'That '90s Show.' | Credit: Netflix

While Kutcher and Kunis are now married in real life, Kunis isn't a fan of how Jackie and Kelso also got back together for the revival series. "My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird 'cause we shouldn't have been," Kunis previously said. "You know what, I called B.S. I was like, 'My character would be with Fez.' I think that I ended up with Wilmer's character, and I was like, 'Why are you and I together?' And also, he was married when '70s ended, to Shannon Elizabeth's character [Brooke]. Now we're like 20 years, no, 16 years later, whatever it is, and now we're married with a kid. And I was like, 'I don't know about this one.'"

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.

