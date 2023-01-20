How That '90s Show handles Danny Masterson's character Steven Hyde

Hyde is the only original That '70s Show main character who doesn't appear in Netflix's revival.

Every single original That '70s Show main character returns in Netflix's That '90s Show revival — except for one.

The new series is set during 1995 and reunites most of the original That '70s Show characters as Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) teenage daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) spends the summer with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Eric and Donna make multiple appearances throughout the season visiting Leia and seeing their parents, including Donna's dad Bob (Don Stark). Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie (Mila Kunis) appear in the premiere to visit the Formans before their "second remarriage" and drop the bomb on Red and Kitty that Leia's new crush Jay (Mace Coronel) is actually their teenage son. And Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) returns in episode 2 as the owner of a salon chain called "Chez Fez" and gives Kitty a haircut and gossip session explaining why he and Jackie broke up (they were together when the original series ended).

But don't expect to see Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson) in any of the new episodes that take place 20 years after the original comedy due to the actor's real life legal troubles. Masterson was charged in June 2020 with "forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003." The women were all referred to as Jane Does. Masterson, who denied all charges, was arrested and released after posting bond on a $3.3 million bail. The rape trial in Los Angeles ended in a mistrial in November 2022 after jurors said they couldn't reach a consensus. The retrial is scheduled for March.

Despite being a main character throughout the entire run of That '70s Show, sarcastic loner Hyde doesn't appear nor is he even mentioned by any of the other characters at all in season 1 of That '90s Show. His absence isn't explained.

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.

