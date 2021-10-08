That '70s Show spin-off set in the '90s coming to Netflix with some returning stars

Talk about a blast from the past.

That '70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played Red and Kitty Forman on the popular Fox sitcom, are officially returning to their roles for a spin-off series at Netflix.

The show will be called That '90s Show, which is funny when you think about how the original comedy first premiered for a 1998 television audience.

The recently ordered 10-episode season will see Red and Kitty in the year 1995 in Wisconsin. Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna (played on That '70s Show by Topher Grace and Laura Prepon) is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids.

That '90s Show hails from original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, who will executive produce and write the spin-off with Lindsey Turner. But Gregg Mettler will be taking showrunning duties. Smith and Rupp will also serve as EPs.

That '70s Show launched the careers of most of its cast members, including Grace and Prepon, as well as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and Danny Masterson. It's unclear if other actors from the original cast will reprise their roles opposite Smith and Jo Rupp. It's fair to say Masterson won't be since he was previously fired from The Ranch by Netflix in light of sexual assault allegations.

Fox had previously tried its hand at a spin-off with That '80s Show, which was set in 1984 but never really crossed paths with That '70s Show. It only ran for one season in 2002.

We'll see if Netflix has better luck with this spin-off. Nostalgia is a hot commodity these days.

