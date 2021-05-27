Terry Silver will bring the pain in Cobra Kai season 4

Netflix announced that the Karate Kid Part III baddie played by Thomas Ian Griffith will make his way to the Valley for the next installment of Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai Close this dialog window Streaming Options

That sound you hear is millions of Cobra Kai fans across the globe screaming, "I knew it!!!!!"

Netflix announced Thursday that Terry Silver — the wealthy sleazeball played to ponytailed perfection by Thomas Ian Griffith in The Karate Kid Part III — will be making an appearance in Cobra Kai season 4. "I never imagined I'd be stepping back into this role, but what an incredible opportunity to bring Terry Silver full circle," Griffith tells EW exclusively. "When they say Cobra Kai never dies, they mean it!"

In the new teaser below, a ponytailed Griffith stands in the shadows with his back to the camera as some of Silver's most famous dialogue plays in voice-over: "If a man can't stand, he can't fight. If a man can't breathe, he can't fight. If a man can't see, he can't fight."

Fans have been theorizing about Silver's return ever since the season 3 finale, when flashbacks revealed that sinister Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) saved Silver's life while they were both prisoners of war in Vietnam. Later in the episode, Kreese called an old friend while staring at a photo of Silver and his army buddies.

When EW grilled the Cobra Kai producers about the speculation earlier this year, creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz teased, "You could guess who might've been on the other end of that call based off of the photo that he was looking at there. But we can't really speak to how Terry Silver would respond to that call — or whoever was on the other end of the line would respond to that call. I think you'll have to see if that character returns in season 4."

Karate Kid III Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver in 'The Karate Kid Part III' | Credit: Columbia Pictures

Season 4 recently wrapped production, but no air date has been announced yet.

Given that Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) ended last season by putting heir grudge aside in order to defeat Kreese, the grizzled Cobra Kai sensei is definitely going to need reinforcements. Now that we know Silver is on his way, the Valley had better prepare for a wave of toxic (male) waste.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: