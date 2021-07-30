Terry Crews, the actor, TV show host, children's book illustrator, former NFL star, and four-time honoree in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issues, is now adding another accomplishment to his lengthy resume.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star will be immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, and fans can watch the livestream below. Crews' star, the 2,699th to be awarded, will be in the television category.

The ceremony will be held at 6201 Hollywood Blvd., in front of the Eastown luxury apartments. Rana Ghadban, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, will be emceeing the event, starting at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET. Crews' pals Tichina Arnold (Everybody Hates Chris) and Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent) will also be on hand.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a previous statement that Crews is "one talented entertainer" who "has delved into many aspects of the entertainment world quite successfully." She added that he is "a fan favorite and his fans will be excited to be able to visit his star on Hollywood Boulevard for many years to come!"

On the small screen, Crews is known for portraying Lt. Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, hosting America's Got Talent, and playing Chris' dad on Everybody Hates Chris. He has also appeared in such films as Idiocracy, White Chicks, and The Expendables. Crews played in the NFL from 1991 to 1997, for the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, and Washington Football Team. He is also set to release a memoir next April, titled Tough: My Journey to True Power.

We just hope Crews brings some extra cake to his ceremony Friday — it's also his 53rd birthday.