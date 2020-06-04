Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union again for not supporting her after AGT firing

With the current unrest those in the black community are facing, actor Terry Crews has further reflected on harmful statements he has made in the past and is once again apologizing to actress Gabrielle Union for not standing behind her after she was fired as a judge on America's Got Talent.

"I want to make further amends with Black women, and in particular [Gabrielle Union] for not recognizing the privilege I have - especially in the workplace- and adding this fact to my earlier apology," he said in a Twitter post.

The pair worked together in 2019 during season 14 of the reality competition show, but only Crews had his contract renewed after the season ended. Union's firing led to reports of her being subjected to racism and misogyny, like excessive notes about her appearance, and how her ever-changing hairstyles were deemed "too black."

When asked on a January episode of the Today show about Union's experience, which was then being investigated internally by NBC, Crews replied, "I can speak on behalf of any racism comments — that was never my experience on America’s Got Talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment."

His statement angered many viewers given the fact that prior to them working together, Union was one of the first celebrities to publicly support him after he came forward with sexual assault allegations against a prominent talent agent. After seeing the Today interview, Union added that Crews broke the agreement not to make any public statements about the situation until the investigation was over.

Crews only sunk deeper into the backlash with a now-deleted tweet that said, "There is only one woman on earth I have to please. Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them."

Days later, Crews apologized to black women by saying "I hear you, I respect you, and understand you," without ever addressing Union by name.

Prior to Crews' tweets on Thursday, he and Union had not spoken about each other publicly since Crews made the controversial comments. At the end of May, NBC made a joint statement with America's Got Talent production company Fremantle claiming that "The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract."

Crews' newest apology does nothing to address the closed investigation, and he remains a host on the show, now airing its 15th season.

The news comes after Union filed a harassment complaint Thursday in the state of California against the producers and NBC. She is also reportedly accusing NBC Entertainment's chairman Paul Telegdy of threatening her over her decision to speak out against racism on set.

