Of all the iconic moments the Real Housewives have given us over the years, perhaps the most iconic is Teresa Giudice's table flip during the season one finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Giudice popped on by The Drew Barrymore Show to teach the hostess with the mostest blockbusters her signature move.

Drew Barrymore and Teresa Giudice Teresa Giudice teaches Drew Barrymore how to flip a table | Credit: Ash Bean/The Drew Barrymore Show

Before they unleash their anger on a place setting, Barrymore asks Giudice if she's ever thrown a drink in someone's face. "That's a real clutch move," Barrymore says, maybe speaking from experience. Unfortunately(?), Giudice hasn't, though she "would love to."

To prepare to cause a scene, Giudice instructs Barrymore to think of something that makes her angry, like the rain refusing to let her dance in it.

"So think about something that makes you really, really angry, like if your boyfriend cheated on you or if a girlfriend betrayed you," Giudice says. "Because she was going after my girlfriend so I was sticking up for my girlfriend. I'm a girl's girl. So think about something that makes you really angry and then grab the table and hold on to it and then on the count of three…."

On three, they yell out in unison, "Engaged nineteen times, you stupid b****!" — which doesn't have the same charming ring as Giudice's original "Engage nineteen times, you prostitution whore," but hey, this is daytime. Let's clean it up for the kids.

We'll tell you one thing, though, Drew Barrymore flips a table like this wasn't her first time at the rodeo. But Giudice probably won't be flipping anymore tables herself this season on RHONJ, as she's been working on her anger with a therapist.

"I used to go from zero to 100 really quick, and I really didn't like being that way," Giudice told EW ahead of the show's 13th season. "So you'll see me working on myself throughout the season."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.