Tell Me Your Secrets photos reveal Amy Brenneman and Lily Rabe in new thriller series
Amazon Prime Video series costars Hamish Linklater and Enrique Murciano.
Could Tell Me Your Secrets be our next crime show obsession? We'll keep tight-lipped about that for now. But there's no secret about the fact that this upcoming thriller from Amazon Prime has an intriguing and encouraging cast.
The 10 episode drama revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Lily Rabe from American Horror Story plays Emma, a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer; The Newsroom and Legion actor Hamish Linklater is John, a former serial predator desperate to find redemption; and The Leftovers star Amy Brenneman portrays a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.
Tell Me Your Secrets is created and written by Harriet Warner, whose previous credits include the much-loved U.K. TV show Call the Midwife. The show's cast also includes Enrique Murciano, Stella Baker, Elliot Fletcher, and Xavier Samuel, among others.
Exclusively see new images from the show, below.
