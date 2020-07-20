Twin rebels are on the loose in first look at Netflix's Teenage Bounty Hunters

You've heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter, but have you ever heard of teenage bounty hunters?

Netflix's upcoming comedy Teenage Bounty Hunters shines a light on exactly that. Rebelling against their buttoned-up Southern community, 16-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail-skipping baddies and suburban secrets, all while trying to navigate high school drama.

The series was created by Kathleen Jordan, who also wrote and co-executive-produced the show. Jordan based the series on some of her own experiences growing up in a Christian community in the South. Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick executive-produced the 10-episode series, with the first episode directed and executive-produced by Jesse Peretz.

The series debuts Friday, Aug. 14. Check out full character descriptions and exclusive first-look images from the show below.

Sterling and Blair Wesley

Sterling and Blair Wesley are 16-year-old fraternal twins and best friends. Even though they are close, they have opposite personalities. Sterling is an overachiever with a quick wit and a strong imagination, and she takes her school and religious studies seriously. Blair is outspoken, opinionated, and an overall non-conformist. Both twins are linked by their independent spirit. They are thoughtful, sharp, and unafraid of sticking up for what they believe in… even when sometimes, they have no idea what they're talking about.

Bowser Jenkins

Bowser Jenkins, a by-the-books veteran bounty hunter, meets the twins in a chance encounter. Having recently moved to Atlanta for a fresh start, he's trying to make a life for himself in a new city — when these two annoying teens come along and make work a little more complicated… and a lot more fun.

Miles Taylor

Miles Taylor (Myles Evans) is a cool, intelligent teen who works at the Wesley family's country club. He is intrigued by Blair, and despite a bumpy first date, they begin dating.

Luke Creswell

Luke Creswell (Spencer House) is Sterling's boyfriend and attends the same Christian high school as Sterling and Blair, where he is captain of the golf team. He is well-intentioned and hopelessly devoted to Sterling.

April Stevens

April Stevens (Devon Hales) is Sterling's rival and former best friend. She is a perfectionist with a strong moral faith who competes with Sterling at school studies, extracurricular activities… actually, pretty much everything.

Debbie and Anderson Wesley

Debbie (Virginia Williams) and Anderson (Mackenzie Astin) Wesley are the twins' loving parents. They try hard to keep up appearances in their Christian community and hope that their daughters also live up to their expectations.

Yolanda Carrion

Yolanda Carrion (Shirley Rumierk) is a tough-talking bail bond agent who provides Bowser his assignments. They have a complicated romantic history together and though they may not admit it at first, feelings are still sizzling…

Terrance Coin

Terrance Coin (Cliff "Method Man" Smith) is a rival bounty hunter, a budding YouTube personality, and Bowser's nemesis. He starts to date Bowser's ex-girlfriend, Yolanda, causing a whole lot of drama.