Teenage Bounty Hunters canceled after 1 season at Netflix

Netflix's teenage bounty hunting days are over. EW has confirmed that the streaming service has canceled Teenage Bounty Hunters after one season. Deadline first reported this news.

The 10-episode first season debuted Aug. 14 and followed fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini), who rebelled against their conservative Southern community by becoming bounty hunter "interns," teaming up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser (Kadeem Hardison) while also navigating normal high school drama. The comedy unflinchingly tackled issues like female pleasure, sexuality, and LGBTQ relationships through the lens of religion, showing how all can exist in harmony with each other. The season 1 finale ended on a cliffhanger, revealing not just one but two shocking twin twists as Sterling and Blair discovered they're cousins, not sisters, after learning their "mom" had a secret twin of her own.

"That's been a part of the show from the beginning and it informs how we built their relationship and how we built their family," creator Kathleen Jordan previously told EW about the cliffhanger. "Sterling is her parents' perfect child, and that comes from the fact that they really overcompensated with their adopted daughter, they over-parented her, to Blair's detriment. That's something that we want to definitely explore in a hopeful season 2."

Teenage Bounty Hunters' cancelation comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Netflix has also retroactively canceled GLOW, another series produced by Jenji Kohan, despite it previously getting a fourth and final season renewal. Plus YA series The Society and I Am Not Okay With This were both supposed to get sophomore seasons but were axed back in August.