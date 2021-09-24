Teen Wolf to return with a movie on Paramount+

Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis is onboard for the Paramount+ movie and discussions with the stars to return are under way.

On the four-year anniversary of the Teen Wolf series finale, the pack lives on!

MTV Entertainment Studios has announced a new deal with Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, which includes a Teen Wolf movie. Davis will write and executive produce the film. According to a press release, talks are already underway with the original cast.

Teen Wolf, Season 3Scott McCall ? Played by Tyler Posey A 'Teen Wolf' movie is in the works at Paramount+. | Credit: MTV

The film's description reads: "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

Additionally, they released a teaser for the film, which you can watch below:

Last but not least, all 100 episodes of Teen Wolf will be available to stream on Paramount+ in December.

