Scott is still the Alpha in Teen Wolf: The Movie sneak peek

Some things change over time, but Scott McCall's red eyes aren't one of them.

When Teen Wolf: The Movie picks up, Scott (Tyler Posey) might not live in Beacon Hills anymore, but he's still using some of the skills he learned during his time as a teenage werewolf, namely his ability to tame dogs into submission with his glowing red eyes. EW has an exclusive clip from the upcoming Teen Wolf revival film, which yet again proves that Scott is the Alpha.

Tyler Posey as Scott McCall in TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE Tyler Posey in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' | Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Paramount +

The film follows Scott and his pack as they take on a familiar foe, the Nogitsune. And then there's the little question of how the heck Allison (Crystal Reed) is back from the dead. "It's been 10 years since the pilot so I didn't know how to approach her," Reed previously told EW. "And also, I can't give anything away but she's a version of herself [that] we had to create that as well."

Posey and Reed are joined by a number of returning faces in the cast, including Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Khylin Rhambo, Ian Bohen, and Dylan Sprayberry.

Debuting right after Teen Wolf: The Movie is the next teen werewolf show, Wolf Pack. From Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed after a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and they both end up with a bite.

"It was really truly inspired by the image of the cars driving up the 405 with the fires almost eclipsing the road," Davis says of the new series. "And when I read Edo Van Belkom's books, he started with a story about a park ranger in the wildfires who found two cubs. It was a strange synchronicity."

In EW's exclusive sneak peek, Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard) are trapped on a school bus when the fire starts to rapidly spread, causing panic.

Needless to say, there's more to that fire than meets the eye. Wolf Pack also stars Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Rodrigo Santoro, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. "We always wanted to make this a different show partially to not step on Teen Wolf's legacy," Davis says.

Both Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, on Sunday, Jan. 29, MTV will air a one-time sneak preview of the Wolf Pack premiere in its entirety. The episode will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT immediately following a Teen Wolf season 3B marathon.

