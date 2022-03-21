Tyler Posey is back on set in exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from Teen Wolf The Movie

Teen Wolf (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Welcome back to Beacon Hills!

Teen Wolf The Movie has officially started filming, and EW has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the film. As fans of the series know, Teen Wolf premiered on MTV in 2011 and ran for six seasons, wrapping up its 100-episode run in 2017. The story began when Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) followed his best friend Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) into the woods one night and ended up getting attacked by a werewolf. The rest of the series then followed Scott and Stiles as they learned more about the supernatural world and as Scott figured out what it meant to be a True Alpha.

The Paramount+ film, which will bring viewers back to Beacon Hills, was then announced in September. As the film's description reads: "In Teen Wolf The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

Returning for the film are a number of familiar faces including Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, J.R. Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry. Notably missing from the cast is Dylan O'Brien, who has said he won't be involved.

For now, EW has a glimpse behind the scenes of Teen Wolf The Movie, which focuses on a familiar location: The high school locker room, where Scott and Stiles — among others — gathered before and after lacrosse practice. And most importantly, fans get a look at Posey back on set and ready for action. Check out the photos below:

Teen Wolf the Movie 'Teen Wolf The Movie' | Credit: MTV

Teen Wolf the Movie 'Teen Wolf The Movie' | Credit: MTV

Teen Wolf the Movie 'Teen Wolf The Movie' | Credit: MTV

Teen Wolf the Movie 'Teen Wolf The Movie' | Credit: MTV

Teen Wolf the Movie 'Teen Wolf The Movie' | Credit: MTV

Teen Wolf the Movie Tyler Posey on set for 'Teen Wolf The Movie' | Credit: MTV

Teen Wolf the Movie 'Teen Wolf The Movie' | Credit: MTV

